Third President of Armenia lays flowers at monument to Vazgen Sargsyan in Shushi
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics, Culture

Third President of Armenia, Chairman of the Republican Party of Armenia Serzh Sargsyan visited today the memorial complex in Stepanakert where he laid flowers near the monument eternalizing the memory of those who died during the Great Patriotic War and the freedom fighters who died during the liberation of Shushi.

Armenian News-NEWS.am reports that Serzh Sargsyan also visited the fraternal cemetery of freedom fighters who died during the Artsakh War and laid flowers at the monument to Sparapet (Commander-in-Chief) Vazgen Sargsyan in Shushi.

Serzh Sargsyan has been in Artsakh since May 8.
