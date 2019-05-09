Armenian MP: Former government overthrown by Prosperous Armenia Party

We are the bearers of this revolution, we participated in the revolution, and we wouldn’t have participated, if we reached an agreement with the former government. This is what deputy of the Prosperous Armenia Party Sergey Bagratyan told journalists today, responding to journalists’ questions on whether the Prosperous Armenia Party will join the to-be-formed opposition that second President of Armenia Robert Kocharyan has declared.

“If we participated in the revolution, then you shouldn’t ask us that question,” he said.

Bagratyan doesn’t agree with Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan’s statement that if the opposition is fighting against the government, then it is fighting against the people. According to him, the opposition is a part of the people and the State.

The MP also doesn’t share the view that the opposition of the past didn’t work well and assured that his political party was the one that overthrew the government ruled by the Republican Party of Armenia.