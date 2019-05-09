News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
May 09
USD
481.96
EUR
539.84
RUB
7.39
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
May 09
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
481.96
EUR
539.84
RUB
7.39
Show news feed
Armenian MP: Former government overthrown by Prosperous Armenia Party
Armenian MP: Former government overthrown by Prosperous Armenia Party
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics


We are the bearers of this revolution, we participated in the revolution, and we wouldn’t have participated, if we reached an agreement with the former government. This is what deputy of the Prosperous Armenia Party Sergey Bagratyan told journalists today, responding to journalists’ questions on whether the Prosperous Armenia Party will join the to-be-formed opposition that second President of Armenia Robert Kocharyan has declared.

“If we participated in the revolution, then you shouldn’t ask us that question,” he said.

Bagratyan doesn’t agree with Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan’s statement that if the opposition is fighting against the government, then it is fighting against the people. According to him, the opposition is a part of the people and the State.

The MP also doesn’t share the view that the opposition of the past didn’t work well and assured that his political party was the one that overthrew the government ruled by the Republican Party of Armenia.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն
Print
Read more:
All
ARF-D SB member: We are ready to cooperate with all
“We are ready to cooperate with everyone…
 Newspaper: Armenia PM approval rating continues to drop
According to a new public opinion survey which the National Security Service conducted…
 Armenia PM on personnel policy: Transformation is taking place now
Which is the mind, first of all…
 Armenia PM on Robert Kocharyan's statement on fighting against new government
Robert Kocharyan can join anyone he wants to join...
 Armenia parliament continues regular sessions
There are 14 matters on this week’s agenda…
 Pashinyan: I will present 100 facts about New Armenia
The PM will hold a press conference on Wednesday…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos