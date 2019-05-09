News
Dismissed government official files claim against Armenia PM
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics

Hayk Ayvazyan, a recently dismissed government official, has submitted a claim against Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan. Based on the statement of claim submitted to the Administrative Court of the Republic of Armenia, the court must challenge the lawfulness of the order of the Prime Minister on dismissing the Head of Office Coordinating the Activities of Inspection Bodies from office. In the statement of claim, Hayk Avyazyan has demanded three things from the government (annulment of Nikol Pashinyan’s order on dismissing him from office, his job and compensation for being compulsorily idle for the whoel period as a result of the unlawful order).

Next week, it will be clear whether or not the court has accepted the claim of the former official against Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan.

According to presses, the reason why Hayk Ayvazyan was dismissed from office was because of a conflict that Ayvazyan had had with Chief of Staff of the Government of Armenia Eduard Aghajanyan.
