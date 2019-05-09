Heritage Party leader on current Armenian government's solution to Artsakh issue

The government has to set an agenda quickly and propose clear-cut diplomatic solutions for the Artsakh issue. This is what leader of Heritage Party Raffi Hovannisian told Armenian News-NEWS.am today, touching upon the Armenian government’s approaches to the Artsakh issue.

“We need to solve the issue with more specific approaches,” Hovannisian said.

According to him, the incumbent government has ‘inherited’ an intricate heritage of domestic policy and diplomacy from the former government. “Representatives of the former government, who are responsible for that intricate heritage, are criticizing way too early, and I don’t agree with them,” he said, adding that they have taken the wrong steps in diplomacy and that it is still too early for them to judge.

According to Hovannisian, Artsakh’s unification with Armenia is an issue to be solved in the future. When told that the government has no vision for Artsakh and is leaving the solution up to the people, Hovannisian said the people have initially stated that the solution is based on the nation, law, diplomacy and military force.