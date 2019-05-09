News
ՀայEngРусTür
Friday
May 10
USD
481.96
EUR
539.84
RUB
7.39
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Friday
May 10
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
481.96
EUR
539.84
RUB
7.39
Show news feed
Heritage Party leader on current Armenian government's solution to Artsakh issue
Heritage Party leader on current Armenian government's solution to Artsakh issue
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics


The government has to set an agenda quickly and propose clear-cut diplomatic solutions for the Artsakh issue. This is what leader of Heritage Party Raffi Hovannisian told Armenian News-NEWS.am today, touching upon the Armenian government’s approaches to the Artsakh issue.

“We need to solve the issue with more specific approaches,” Hovannisian said.

According to him, the incumbent government has ‘inherited’ an intricate heritage of domestic policy and diplomacy from the former government. “Representatives of the former government, who are responsible for that intricate heritage, are criticizing way too early, and I don’t agree with them,” he said, adding that they have taken the wrong steps in diplomacy and that it is still too early for them to judge.

According to Hovannisian, Artsakh’s unification with Armenia is an issue to be solved in the future. When told that the government has no vision for Artsakh and is leaving the solution up to the people, Hovannisian said the people have initially stated that the solution is based on the nation, law, diplomacy and military force.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն
Print
Read more:
All
Dismissed government official files claim against Armenia PM
Next week, it will be clear whether or not the court has...
 Third President of Armenia provides details about liberation of Shushi
He stressed the fact that Arkady Ter-Tadevosyan was unequivocally the commander of the Shushi operation...
 Armenian MP: Former government overthrown by Prosperous Armenia Party
The MP also doesn’t share the view that the opposition of the past...
 ARF-D SB member: We are ready to cooperate with all
“We are ready to cooperate with everyone…
 Newspaper: Armenia PM approval rating continues to drop
According to a new public opinion survey which the National Security Service conducted…
 Armenia PM on personnel policy: Transformation is taking place now
Which is the mind, first of all…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos