Jeff Bezos going to send spaceship to moon

Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos is going to send a spaceship to the moon, AP reported.
According to him, his company Blue Origin will land on the moon a robotic ship the size of a small house, capable of transporting four all-terrain vehicles and using a newly developed rocket engine and reinforced rockets.
Bezos said, "This is an incredible vehicle and it's going to the moon. It’s time to go back to the moon — this time, to stay.”
A representative of Blue Origin gave conflicting answers to questions about when the company would land on the moon with and without people. Blue Origin vice-president Clay Mowry said 2024 was not a concrete goal for a mission with people, and said it was more up to NASA as a potential customer.
Former US Rep. Robert Walker said it plans for a 2023 launch without people.