Kim Jong-un was in charge of the defense units

The North Korea confirmed the conduct of the drills of defense units to deliver fire strikes of various long-range strike weapons. North Korea leader Kim Jong-un led the launching, Business Standard reported.
"The purpose of the drill was to estimate and inspect the operating ability and the accuracy of striking duty performance of large-calibre long-range multiple rocket launchers and tactical guided weapons by defence units in the frontline area and on the eastern front," said state-run Korean Central News Agency (KCNA).
The agency does not indicate which shells were fired during the drills.
The South Korean military said the day before that the North Korea had launched two short-range missiles towards the Sea of Japan. The range of the first missile was 420 km, and the second - 270 km.