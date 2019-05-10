Zarif: EU must stop obeying dictates of Washington

PM: At my year-end press conference we should have another 100 facts about the new Armenia

Japan: North Korea’s latest missile launch violates UN resolutions

Armenia official caught accepting bribe

US authorities accuse Chinese hackers of stealing data on 78 million people

Prosperous Armenia Party leader: No issue of keeping parliamentary mandate, we await law enforcement response

Beijing calls for dialogue to solve issues on Korean Peninsula

Armenian Prosecutor General: Cases of abuse of power increase by 60% in 2018

American bombers arrive at US airbase in Qatar

Visa requirement to be lifted for Armenia and Chile nationals with diplomatic and official passports

Facebook Inc responds to calls to split company

US, Palestine representatives clash at meeting of UN Security Council

Attorney general: Attempt was made to bring unlawfully acquired assets back to Armenia

Kim Jong-un was in charge of the defense units

ANCA leaders press congress to appropriate Artsakh aid, pass Armenian Genocide resolution, replace Madrid Principles

Wikileaks source Chelsea Manning released

Jeff Bezos going to send spaceship to moon

Armenia MOD: Positive dynamics in health condition of soldier wounded in Karabakh by Azerbaijan

Armenian parliament passes package of bills, in first reading

Armenia PM visits revamped Yerevan 2800th anniversary park

US has new high-precision rocket

Pompeo says US does not seek war with Iran

US aircraft carrier strike group passes through Suez Canal

Earthquake hits Armenia’s Syunik

Pashinyan: If some try to turn Artsakh into counterrevolution center, its people will turn it into revolution center

Newspaper: Armenia’s Pashinyan rejects Madrid Principles for resolving Karabakh conflict?

Armenia PM rides “counterrevolutionary” bike to work

Tusk: EU 'stands united' behind Cyprus

Moon Jae-in: North Korea's missile launch was protest after failed Trump summit

Iran can restart uranium enrichment in 4 days

Erdogan: EU needs Turkey more than Turkey needs EU

France President: Europeans have to make a choice

Heritage Party leader on current Armenian government's solution to Artsakh issue

Britain concerned by Turkey's intention to drill off Cyprus

Armenia Military Police Head: There are no privileged soldiers in army

Dismissed government official files claim against Armenia PM

Third President of Armenia provides details about liberation of Shushi

Third President of Armenia misses many people who fought in Karabakh war

Stepanakert: Artsakh will never be a part of Azerbaijan

Iran blasts US new sanctions against metal industry

NEWS.am breaking news in a video: 9.05.2019

Lukashenko rules out developments in Belarus similar to Venezuela, Syria

Pompeo skips visit to Greenland amid new tensions with Iran

Concert dedicated to Victory Day held at Kirov Children's Park in Yerevan

Armenian MP: Former government overthrown by Prosperous Armenia Party

Armenia President: Evaluating government's actions is not President's job

Armenian MP: There is always a risk of war

They didn't return from the battlefield: Garegin Balayan

Armenia president visits 99-year-old veteran (PHOTO)

Stepanakert: Azerbaijan wanted to eliminate Artsakh's capital, seize Meghri

Third President of Armenia lays flowers at monument to Vazgen Sargsyan in Shushi

Davit Babayan: Presence of Russian base neutralizes Turkish factor

Armenia President, Defense Minister had lunch with war veterans

PM’s Office: Armenia independence 28th anniversary celebrations’ epicenter will be in Shirak Province

ARF-D SB member: We are ready to cooperate with all

Kazakh envoy on cars imports to Armenia: Game rules must be equal for everyone in EEU

Armenia, Karabakh parliament speakers confer on cooperation

Sweden to extend border control by 6 months

Spain's Soria recognizes Armenian Genocide

EU urges parties outside Iranian deal not to interfere with fulfillment of obligations

OSCE envoy, Azerbaijan MOD discuss situation at Karabakh conflict zone

Armenia PM joins folk dance in Karabakh’s Shushi (PHOTOS)

Ambassador: Russian and Armenian people can count on mutual support

Armenian PM meets Artsakh President

Armenia ex-President Kocharyan and some other former officials’ trial first hearing date announced

March of “Regiment of Immortals” is held in Yerevan

Armenia President on country’s velvet revolution: Always people assess victory

Artsakh hero: Balance of power was unequal, but we won

EU, France, Germany and UK stands for nuclear deal

US Ambassador to Germany warns German companies from trading with Iran

Bright Armenia Party: Azerbaijan itself will not say, “Let Karabakh return to negotiating table”

WB approves 13.4-million euro funding for Armenia roads

Armenia MOD on situation at frontlines with Azerbaijan: There have been hits that have caused injuries

Armenia MOD: Arms shipments from Russia carried out in accordance with schedule

Trump extends Syrian sanctions for a year

Armenia minister: MOD does not seek military balance, it seeks military advantage

Armenian PM congratulates Putin on Victory Day

Singapore Parliament approves fake news bill

FM: Armenia remains only guarantor of Artsakh population’s protection

Armenia Defense Minister comments on Russian FM offer to exchange prisoners with Azerbaijan

Armenia PM: Shushi liberation demonstrates our nation’s will and spirit to live in freedom, to struggle and to win

Armenia PM, Karabakh President partake in traditional march in Stepanakert

Armenia man brutally murders woman

US Congress demands documents on Mueller report from Justice Department

Armenia’s Pashinyan: We congratulate Armenian people

Vice-speaker of opposition parliament detained in Venezuela

Armenia President: We should register victories also today, in all areas

Armenia, Karabakh top officials are in Stepanakert (PHOTOS)

Armenia political elite is at Victory Park in Yerevan (PHOTOS)

Karabakh: This festive May day is full of joy and delight as well as deep sorrow and grief

Karabakh President welcomes Armenia PM at Stepanakert airport

Newspaper: Armenia PM approval rating continues to drop

Person found dead in Yerevan apartment

Armenian, Greek, Cypriot FMs to hold first meeting in early June

US imposes new sanctions on Iran, Trump says he looks forward to meet Iran leaders

Armenia National Security Service: Legal evaluation to be given on disappearance of documents

Pompeo about disgusting politicians, Huawei, Iran and Venezuela

Armenian FM attends Victory Day reception at Russian Embassy in Armenia

US plans to impose new sanctions against Iran

Russian Embassy in Armenia hosts solemn reception dedicated to Victory Day