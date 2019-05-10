News
Zarif: EU must stop obeying dictates of Washington
Zarif: EU must stop obeying dictates of Washington
Region:World News, Iran
Theme: Politics

The European Union should stop obeying the dictates of Washington regarding Tehran, said Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif.

According to him, the EU statement today is why Iranian deal is where it is as the US has bullied Europe and reset of the world for a year.

Yesterday, EU Foreign Minister Federica Mogherini and French, German, UK FMs published a joint statement expressing regret for the introduction of new US sanctions against Iran, noting that they will be fully committed to preserving and fully implementing the nuclear agreement.

The US introduced new sanctions against Iran, which affected the metallurgical industry. Washington announced that it was sending aircraft carriers and bombers to the Middle East as a warning to Tehran. The US administration claims that Tehran allegedly prepared attacks on the US military in the region.

Trump did not rule out military confrontation with Iran. However, he called on the Iranian leaders to sit down at the negotiating table and discuss the new agreement.

On May 8, President Hassan Rouhani announced that Iran would stop fulfilling some of its obligations under the nuclear deal. Iran will no longer comply with the restrictions imposed on the storage of enriched uranium and heavy water in accordance with the deal. The remaining parties to the agreement were given 60 days to fulfill their obligations under the SAPs, especially those related to the banking and oil sectors.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
