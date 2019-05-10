News
Armenia MOD: Positive dynamics in health condition of soldier wounded in Karabakh by Azerbaijan
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics, Society

YEREVAN. – Positive dynamics are observed in the health condition of 21-year-old military serviceman Aganik Zoroglyan, who was severely wounded in the Republic of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh Republic/NKR) by the adversary’s fire.

Spokesperson of the Ministry of Defense (MOD) of Armenia, Artsrun Hovhannisyan, on Friday told about this to Armenian News-NEWS.am.  

This soldier is still getting treatment at the MOD Central Clinical Military Hospital in capital city Yerevan.

As reported earlier, on May 4, Artsakh Defense Army conscript Aganik Zoroglyan (born in 1998) sustained a gunshot wound to his head at a Defense Army military unit outpost, and from shots fired from Azerbaijan.

According to the information which Armenian News-NEWS.am has received, Aganik Zoroglyan had come from Russia last year to voluntarily serve in the army.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
