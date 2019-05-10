Attorney general: Attempt was made to bring unlawfully acquired assets back to Armenia

YEREVAN. – An attempt has been made to return to Armenia the assets which were unlawfully appropriated in separate criminal cases and were taken out of the country.
Prosecutor General Artur Davtyan on Friday stated the aforesaid at the National Assembly session debates on the 2018 activity report of the Prosecutor General’s Office.
In the attorney general’s words, this court case has a private and a legal dimension.
“We already have results,” Davtyan explained. “As a result of international cooperation, we have determined the damage caused to the state by just one criminal case. Right now the result is that we have the opportunity to impose a ban on the use of those assets.”