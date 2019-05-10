News
Beijing calls for dialogue to solve issues on Korean Peninsula
Region:World News
Theme: Politics

Problems on the Korean Peninsula should be resolved via dialogue, and all parties should support the goal of denuclearizing it, said Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi.

His remarks came during the event on trilateral cooperation between China, Japan and South Korea, Reuters reported.

All countries involved in the Korean issue should strive to develop a practical roadmap for solving the problems of all, he added.

According to the South Korean armed forces, North Korea has launched two short-range missiles.

As reported earlier, the meeting of the US and NOrth Korean leaders in Hanoi in February did not produce results. Moreover, President Donald Trump left the talks earlier than planned. It turned out that Washington and Pyongyang could not agree on the process of partial withdrawal from North Korea. Pyongyang declared that Washington threatened to resume rocket tests.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
