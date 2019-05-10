Armenian Prosecutor General: Cases of abuse of power increase by 60% in 2018

Cases of abuse of power increased by 60% in 2018, the Prosecutor General Arthur Davtyan said at the Armenian Parliament meeting when discussing the report on the activities of the prosecutor’s office for 2018.
According to him, while in 2017, a total of 150 such cases were recorded, in 2018, there were 240 cases. At the same time, Davtyan explained that no changes had been made to the Criminal Code on articles of abuse of official position and excess of official position.
“As for specific corruption offenses, I can say that this was promoted by the initiative of citizens and the executive branch,” he noted.