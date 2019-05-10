News
ՀայEngРусTür
Friday
May 10
USD
482.17
EUR
541.62
RUB
7.4
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Friday
May 10
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
482.17
EUR
541.62
RUB
7.4
Show news feed
Armenia PM: Government’s key task in near future is to ensure normal course of budget expenditure
Armenia PM: Government’s key task in near future is to ensure normal course of budget expenditure
Region:Armenia
Theme: Economics

YEREVAN. – The National Assembly has already adopted the changes in the structure of the government, and we have to implement it in the near future; but that process should not reduce the pace of our work. Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said this at Friday’s Cabinet meeting of the government of Armenia.

In his words, the government’s key task in the near future is to ensure the normal course of budget expenditure.

“We [the government] need to ensure not only the envisioned budget revenues, but also those 62bn drams that are additionally generated as budget revenues,” the PM said. “We need to find ways to efficiently spend those means. We had already decided on the 30bn[-dram] part; we need to plan another 30bn-dram spending.”

Also, Pashinyan expressed the hope that the unprecedented large-scale road construction works will start as of May 15, as planned.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Dollar “climb” continues in Armenia
The euro exchange rate also went up in the country…
 State Revenue Committee's case against tycoon's compressed natural gas stations
When asked if he isn’t afraid of the fact that Gagik Tsarukyan might view the...
 Armenian State Revenue Committee clarifies reason for ban on Turkish buses' entry
On May 9, over 100 Turkish bus drivers weren’t allowed to cross...
 WB approves 13.4-million euro funding for Armenia roads
About 40 percent of the roads in Armenia remain in poor condition…
 Dollar “ascent” continues in Armenia
The euro exchange rate also rose in the country…
 Armenia PM: Starting phase of economic revolution is given far more successfully than projected
We must definitely implement those investments by the year’s end…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos