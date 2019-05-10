Armenia PM: Government’s key task in near future is to ensure normal course of budget expenditure

YEREVAN. – The National Assembly has already adopted the changes in the structure of the government, and we have to implement it in the near future; but that process should not reduce the pace of our work. Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said this at Friday’s Cabinet meeting of the government of Armenia.
In his words, the government’s key task in the near future is to ensure the normal course of budget expenditure.
“We [the government] need to ensure not only the envisioned budget revenues, but also those 62bn drams that are additionally generated as budget revenues,” the PM said. “We need to find ways to efficiently spend those means. We had already decided on the 30bn[-dram] part; we need to plan another 30bn-dram spending.”
Also, Pashinyan expressed the hope that the unprecedented large-scale road construction works will start as of May 15, as planned.