Friday
May 10
Armenia PM: There are people who are politically related to CNG and gasoline domains
Region:Armenia
Theme: Economics


YEREVAN. – There are people who are politically related to the [compressed natural] gas (CNG) and gasoline domains, alike, even those with monopolistic traditions. Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan stated this at Friday’s Cabinet session of the government of Armenia.

“I want to believe that they will not attempt to cause some political speculation; we [the Armenian government] have to deal with this very seriously,” Pashinyan said. “In many cases, perhaps we are working slowly and some are taking advantage of the opportunity; such a thing should not be allowed. In many cases, perhaps we are behaving mildly with people, and it seems to them that (…), ‘they [the government] are kidding.’ No, we are not kidding.

“One must be convinced that there is no anti-competitive agreement in these domains.”
Հայերեն
