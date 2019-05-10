News
Friday
May 10
Armenia’s Pashinyan hopes large-scale road construction works will start as of May 15
Region:Armenia
Theme: Economics

YEREVAN. – Very important processes shall start in the road construction domain. Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan noted this at Friday’s Cabinet meeting of the government of Armenia.

“I hope large-scale road construction works will start from May 15, as we had promised,” he said. “And changes in the government structure in no way should affect that work.”

The PM noted that they need to think about respective law amendments.

“If someone is deliberately failing to fulfill his contractual obligations and it’s apparent that someone is building a poor-quality road and knows it, there is a need to think about what additional mechanisms can the state have—up to envisaging criminal accountability—to defend its interests,” he said.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
