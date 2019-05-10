News
Prosecutor General: Deaths of soldiers in Armenian army in 2018 dropped twofold
Prosecutor General: Deaths of soldiers in Armenian army in 2018 dropped twofold
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics, Incidents

Deaths of soldiers in the Armenian army in 2018 dropped twofold compared to 2017, said the Armenian Prosecutor General Arthur Davtyan at the Armenian Parliament.

He noted that there are cases when the case as a result of long-term work was solved, but relatives had doubts about the justice on the part of the prosecutor's office.

“It turned out that there was no murder as such, but another suicide case or suicide attempt, but relatives do not believe in it,” said Davtyan.

The Prosecutor General also presented statistics on mortality in the army, according to which in the first four months of 2019 the number of such cases was half as much as in the previous year. At the same time, in 2018, a significant reduction of such cases was also registered.

“The number of such cases dropped twofold in 2018 compared to 2017,” he added.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
