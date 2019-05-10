News
Friday
May 10
News
Armenian State Revenue Committee clarifies reason for ban on Turkish buses' entry
Region:Armenia, Turkey
Theme: Economics

Officers of Armenia’s Customs Service made another attempt to prevent the import of entrepreneurial commodities under the name of cargo of natural persons. This is what Head of the State Revenue Committee of Armenia Davit Ananyan told journalists during a briefing at government today, touching upon the information about customs officers not letting Turkish bus drivers cross the Bagratashen border checkpoint.

“We have said several times that entrepreneurial commodities are actually imported under the name of cargo of a natural person in Turkish buses. The fact of the matter is that we tried to prevent that once again,” he said, stating that the problem has been solved through partnership.

On May 9, over 100 Turkish bus drivers weren’t allowed to cross the border at Bagratashen border checkpoint with 25 kg of cargo, and citizens claim the clothes were for their personal use.
This text available in   Հայերեն
