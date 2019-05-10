Armenia State Revenue Committee: 33 compressed natural gas stations committed violations

Within the scope of the criminal case instituted in relation to violations of the real amounts of compressed natural gas sold, the State Revenue Committee has conducted tax inspections at compressed natural gas stations and has imposed an additional tax obligation worth AMD 22 billion for 33 companies. This is what Head of the State Revenue Committee Davit Ananyan told journalists during a briefing at government today.
He stated that there is a criminal case regarding all 33 companies.
“Violations of the real amounts of sold compressed natural gas have been recorded at compressed natural gas stations. The inspections are over, and there have been appeals through judicial procedures,” he said, yet didn’t provide further details about the course of the criminal case.
During its May 10 session, the government considered the measurability of compressed natural gas sold at compressed natural gas stations. The head of the State Revenue Committee declared that compressed natural gas stations filled much less compressed natural gas than was shown.