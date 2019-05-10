News
ՀայEngРусTür
Friday
May 10
USD
482.17
EUR
541.62
RUB
7.4
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Friday
May 10
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
482.17
EUR
541.62
RUB
7.4
Show news feed
Armenia State Revenue Committee: 33 compressed natural gas stations committed violations
Armenia State Revenue Committee: 33 compressed natural gas stations committed violations
Region:Armenia
Theme: Economics

Within the scope of the criminal case instituted in relation to violations of the real amounts of compressed natural gas sold, the State Revenue Committee has conducted tax inspections at compressed natural gas stations and has imposed an additional tax obligation worth AMD 22 billion for 33 companies. This is what Head of the State Revenue Committee Davit Ananyan told journalists during a briefing at government today.

He stated that there is a criminal case regarding all 33 companies.

“Violations of the real amounts of sold compressed natural gas have been recorded at compressed natural gas stations. The inspections are over, and there have been appeals through judicial procedures,” he said, yet didn’t provide further details about the course of the criminal case.

During its May 10 session, the government considered the measurability of compressed natural gas sold at compressed natural gas stations. The head of the State Revenue Committee declared that compressed natural gas stations filled much less compressed natural gas than was shown.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն
Print
Read more:
All
Armenia's economic competition commission to clarify reason for petrol price hike
Gegham Gevorgyan stated that there are at least 3 large petrol-importing companies in Armenia...
 Armenia PM: There are people who are politically related to CNG and gasoline domains
One must be convinced that there is no anti-competitive agreement…
 Global oil prices are on rise
And the futures for Brent crude with delivery in June rose by 0.60% to $70.30 per barrel…
 Pashinyan: Armenia should develop alternative energy sources
The prime minister recalled that millions of dollars were spent on the gasification…
Armenia’s Pashinyan: Gas talks with Russia continue
“We have voiced our position…
 Global oil prices are on the rise
Trading data show that the world oil prices are increasing during online trading…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos