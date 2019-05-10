News
Friday
May 10
News
Friday
May 10
Trump believes tariffs on Chinese imports is more profitable than Beijing deal
Region:World News
Theme: Economics

US President Donald Trump believes that imposing duties on Chinese imports is more profitable than concluding a trade agreement with Beijing, CBS reported

The US increased tariffs on $200 billion of Chinese goods to 25% Friday as President Trump ratcheted up pressure on Beijing and threatened to impose additional levies on virtually everything China exports to the U.S.

“Talks with China continue in a very congenial manner - there is absolutely no need to rush - as Tariffs are NOW being paid to the United States by China of 25% on 250 Billion Dollars worth of goods & products. These massive payments go directly to the Treasury of the U.S…,” he added.

As reported earlier, the United States on May 10 increased duties on imports of Chinese goods to 25% worth more than $ 200 billion. China said it would take retaliatory measures. All this is happening against the background of the continuation of trade talks between Washington and Beijing, the next round of which will be held today in the US capital.
