State Revenue Committee's case against tycoon's compressed natural gas stations

The State Revenue Committee of Armenia has conducted inspections at the compressed natural gas stations belonging to the family of opposition Prosperous Armenia Party (PAP) Chairman, head of its National Assembly (NA) faction and tycoon Gagik Tsarukyan based on the fact of violations of the real amounts of compressed natural gas sold last year and has designated an administrative act. This is what Head of the State Revenue Committee of Armenia Davit Ananyan declared during a briefing at government today.
When asked if he isn’t afraid of the fact that Gagik Tsarukyan might view the actions of the State Revenue Committee as political persecution, Ananyan said the following:
“There is no political subtext since we had conducted inspections of the compressed natural gas stations of Tsarukyan’s family last year. Tsarukyan’s compressed natural gas station is one of the 33 compressed natural gas stations about which we designated acts last year. The managers of Tsarukyan’s compressed natural gas stations have filed appeals within the scopes of their competence, and the judicial process is underway.”