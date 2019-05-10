News
ՀայEngРусTür
Friday
May 10
USD
482.17
EUR
541.62
RUB
7.4
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Friday
May 10
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
482.17
EUR
541.62
RUB
7.4
Show news feed
State Revenue Committee's case against tycoon's compressed natural gas stations
State Revenue Committee's case against tycoon's compressed natural gas stations
Region:Armenia
Theme: Economics


The State Revenue Committee of Armenia has conducted inspections at the compressed natural gas stations belonging to the family of opposition Prosperous Armenia Party (PAP) Chairman, head of its National Assembly (NA) faction and tycoon Gagik Tsarukyan based on the fact of violations of the real amounts of compressed natural gas sold last year and has designated an administrative act. This is what Head of the State Revenue Committee of Armenia Davit Ananyan declared during a briefing at government today.

When asked if he isn’t afraid of the fact that Gagik Tsarukyan might view the actions of the State Revenue Committee as political persecution, Ananyan said the following:

“There is no political subtext since we had conducted inspections of the compressed natural gas stations of Tsarukyan’s family last year. Tsarukyan’s compressed natural gas station is one of the 33 compressed natural gas stations about which we designated acts last year. The managers of Tsarukyan’s compressed natural gas stations have filed appeals within the scopes of their competence, and the judicial process is underway.”
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն
Print
Read more:
All
Dollar “climb” continues in Armenia
The euro exchange rate also went up in the country…
 Armenian State Revenue Committee clarifies reason for ban on Turkish buses' entry
On May 9, over 100 Turkish bus drivers weren’t allowed to cross...
 Armenia PM: Government’s key task in near future is to ensure normal course of budget expenditure
We need to ensure not only the envisioned budget revenues, but also those 62bn drams that are additionally generated as budget revenues…
 WB approves 13.4-million euro funding for Armenia roads
About 40 percent of the roads in Armenia remain in poor condition…
 Dollar “ascent” continues in Armenia
The euro exchange rate also rose in the country…
 Armenia PM: Starting phase of economic revolution is given far more successfully than projected
We must definitely implement those investments by the year’s end…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos