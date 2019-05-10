Gift to Yerevan city from Mikael and Karen Vardanyan

The grand opening ceremony of the Park to the 2800th anniversary of Yerevan, situated near the monument to Aleksandr Myasnikyan, took place today. The Prime Minister of the RA Nikol Pashinyan, the Mayor of Yerevan Hayk Marutyan, benefactors Mikael and Karen Vardanyan and many guests were present at the ceremony. The park was constructed with the financial support and efforts of the “Vardanyan Family” Charity Foundation. The park is a gift to the capital city from the Vardanyan family on the occasion of the 2800th anniversary of the foundation of Yerevan.
Two hundred fifty trees of 70 species were planted, fountains with 2800 water jets and 7 bronze statues were installed in the park. Block pavement with a surface of 5420 sq.m was constructed from 7 types of granite cobbles featuring ornaments of ancient Armenian carpets. Yerevan city map made of pink quartzite, surrounded by fountains, was placed in the central part of the park. A water arch with 30 water jets was installed at the end of the park. A square engraved in the form of the map of Yerevan city with its 45 rising water jets was created.
For the construction of the park 5.300.000 US dollars have been spent. From 2019 on the “Vardanyan Family” Charity Foundation will also cover the expenses of care and maintenance of the park for a period of 99 years.
Details are in the video.