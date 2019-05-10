News
Armenian Republican Party on Pashinyan's actions, the opposition
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan says he is in direct contact with President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev to understand who is destabilizing the situation on the border, but this is inadmissible. This is what head of the youth organization of the Republican Party of Armenia Hayk Mamijanyan declared during a May 10 press conference.

According to him, it seems that either the Prime Minister is finding out the facts from the President of Azerbaijan or there is a new co-chair of the OSCE Minsk Group.

Hayk Mamijanyan says the healthcare minister’s statement that medical experiments need to be conducted in countries like Armenia and Sasun Mikayelyan’s statement that the Armenian army’s contractual soldiers are mainly those who have problems with alcohol are inadmissible.

The member of the Republican Party of Armenia also said the political opposition’s behavior is strange.

Leader of Bright Armenia Party Edmon Marukyan’s statement that the party has never collaborated with the former authorities is simply ridiculous since everyone knows that he has met with President Serzh Sargsyan in the past.

He also stated that, for some reason, almost all opposition MPs are criticizing Nikol Pashinyan’s team and avoid criticizing him.
Հայերեն and Русский
