Armenian MP concerned about number of crimes committed by army officers

The number of crimes committed by officers of the Armed Forces of Armenia is simply devastating. This is what Chairman of the Standing Committee on Defense and Security Affairs of the National Assembly, deputy of the ruling My Step parliamentary faction Andranik Kocharyan said during a discussion on the report on the activities of the Prosecutor General’s Office in 2018 at the National Assembly today.
According to him, 138 officers were subjected to criminal liability in 2018 when the military education institutions have fewer graduating officers a year. Kocharyan stated that, among the military servicemen having committed crimes, the number of officers made up 25.7% in 2018 and added that the number is growing.
The MP also said the report of the Prosecutor General’s Office doesn’t state the method for fighting against this.