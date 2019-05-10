NEWS.am Breaking news in a video: 10.05.19

Six patients in Yerevan almost went blind after using infected eye drops, which caused a dangerous infection, said Zara Malayan, deputy director of the S. Malayan Ophthalmological Center. The patients’ relatives claimed that the patients had trouble differentiating between light and dark after the drug injection.

Zara Malayan noted that the infection will not have irreversible consequences for the patients: they all received the first aid and treatment, and their vision will be restored.

Today, Malayan told NEWS.am Medicine that patients who almost lost their eyesight after Avastin injections have been checked out of the Ophthalmological Center after S. V. Malayan

Municipality of the Spanish town of Soria formally recognized the Armenian Genocide.

According to the statement of the Armenian Embassy to Spain, all four parties of the city council unanimously accepted the petition filed by the Armenian Ararat Union.

The petition read by Mayor Carlos Martinez Mingez said Soria officially recognizes the Armenian Genocide and urges Castilla and Leon, Spain and Turkey to follow their lead and to recognize the Armenian Genocide and condemn it

The head of veterinary inspection at the Ministry of Agriculture accepted a large bribe in exchange for a forged certificate of transporting several thousands of sheep to Qatar, Armenia's National Security Service’s press service reported.

The official received a part of the amount from NSS employees in April, and the rest – on May 7. The official was detained at the moment when he was accepting bribe. An investigation has been launched.

Armenian National Committee of America national leaders have urged the Senate and House action to expand aid to Armenia and Artsakh, broaden the U.S.-Armenia strategic partnership, and establish a permanent, principled policy of U.S. remembrance of the Armenian Genocide, the official website of ANCA reported.

During the meeting, ANCA leaders also encouraged Sen. Bob Menendez to support expanded aid to Artsakh, prioritizing the ongoing de-mining effort through The HALO Trust and additional funding for humanitarian and developmental programs, including the expansion and modernization of the Lady Cox Rehabilitation Center.

During talks with Rep. Jeff Fortenberry, ANCA leaders noted both Artsakh, Armenia aid priorities, with a special emphasis on assistance for Armenian who have sought safe haven in Armenia from Middle East unrest in Syria and Iraq.

ANCA leaders thanked Rep. Katherine Clark (D-MA) for her leadership in 2018 in advancing legislation promoting Armenia reforestation efforts with incentives.

Talks with Congressional Armenian Caucus Co-Chair Frank Pallone focused on the implementation of common-sense proposals to reduce tensions at the Artsakh and Armenia lines of contact with Azerbaijan.

Discussions with House Armenian Genocide Resolution lead sponsor Adam Schiff focused on expanding bi-partisan support for the measure, which currently has over 95 Congressional cosponsors.

Artsakh aid and stronger U.S.-Armenia economic ties through the negotiation of a new tax treaty took center-stage in discussions with senior House Foreign Affairs Committee member, Brad Sherman.