Russian MFA: We will actively assist Yerevan, Baku in finding compromise solutions

The Russian Foreign Ministry issued a comment on the 25th anniversary of the signing by the representatives of Azerbaijan, Armenia and Karabakh of a cease-fire agreement.
The comment says that the agreement was reached with the direct mediation of the Russian, and it allowed to stop the mass bloodshed as well as launch the process of the Nagorno-Karabakh settlement by political and diplomatic means.
According to the MFA, “we see the readiness of the parties to continue joint work aimed at achieving sustainable peace. The results of the recent meeting of the leaders of Armenia and Azerbaijan in Vienna and of the talks of the ministers in Moscow is testimony.”
Russia will continue to make consistent mediation efforts within the co-chairmanship of the OSCE Minsk Group together with the US and France, the comment concluded.