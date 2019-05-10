Former Armenian MP concerned about disappearance of certain National Security Service documents

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan’s statement about the disappearance of certain documents of the National Security Service is troubling. This is what former deputy of the Supreme Council of Armenia Azat Arshakyan told journalists today.
According to him, this is due to the fact the public still pictures the National Security Service as an institution with officials who commit criminal acts. “However, we have to look at everything realistically and wait until the end of the investigation,” he stated.
The former MP declared that he doesn’t agree with Nikol Pashinyan’s view that the residents of Karabakh have no right to be involved in the solutions to Armenia’s issues.
Azat Arshakyan also noted that, overall, he positively assesses the Prime Minister’s press conference because, once again, it was recorded that the decline of Armenia that was observed over the past decades has been stopped.