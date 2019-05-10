Armenian, Korean Ministries of Foreign Affairs hold political consultations

On May 10, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Korea hosted the subsequent political consultations between the Ministries of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Armenia and the Republic of Korea, reports the press service of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Armenia.

The moderator of the political consultations from Armenia was Head of the Department for Asian, African and Oceanian countries at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Armenia Areg Hovhannisian, and the moderator from Korea was Director General of the European Affairs Bureau at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Korea Jung Ki-hong. Ambassador of the Republic of Armenia to the Republic of Korea Hrant Poghosyan (seat in Tokyo) was also part of the Armenian delegation. The parties discussed a wide range of issues related to the bilateral relations, including the perspectives of reciprocal visits, the imperative for intensification of economic cooperation, the actions for expansion of the legal-contractual field, partnership within international organizations and developments in the region. With satisfaction, the parties stated that the number of Korean tourists visiting Armenia has grown sharply following liberalization of the visa regime.