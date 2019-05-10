News
ՀայEngРусTür
Friday
May 10
USD
482.17
EUR
541.62
RUB
7.4
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Friday
May 10
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
482.17
EUR
541.62
RUB
7.4
Show news feed
Villagers close down main road in Aragatsotn Province
Villagers close down main road in Aragatsotn Province
Region:Armenia
Theme: Society

Both sides of the main road of the enlarged Arteni-Aragats community of Aragatsotn Province are closed down.

As reported Shamshyan.com, the villagers have closed down the road as a sign of protest and demand that Minister of Territorial Administration and Development of Armenia Suren Papikyan and Head of the State Water Committee Vardan Melkonyan also meet with them so that the problem is solved once and for all.

According to the source, several villagers also closed down the railway by sitting on the tracks. Currently, head of the police department of Talin Artur Frangyan and commander of the 1st platoon of the 2nd company of the 2nd officer battalion of Road Police Hrant Galstyan are holding talks with the participants of the protest.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos