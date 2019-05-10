Villagers close down main road in Aragatsotn Province

Both sides of the main road of the enlarged Arteni-Aragats community of Aragatsotn Province are closed down.
As reported Shamshyan.com, the villagers have closed down the road as a sign of protest and demand that Minister of Territorial Administration and Development of Armenia Suren Papikyan and Head of the State Water Committee Vardan Melkonyan also meet with them so that the problem is solved once and for all.
According to the source, several villagers also closed down the railway by sitting on the tracks. Currently, head of the police department of Talin Artur Frangyan and commander of the 1st platoon of the 2nd company of the 2nd officer battalion of Road Police Hrant Galstyan are holding talks with the participants of the protest.