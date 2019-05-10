Armenian attorney general: Not every statement is a report on crime

Not every statement is a report on a crime within the meaning of criminal procedure law. This is what Prosecutor General of Armenia Artur Davtyan told journalists at the National Assembly today, responding to the question why criminal cases are not instituted against businessmen who, according to Nikol Pashinyan’s statement, took suitcases full of money to the former presidential residence.
“Do you think every statement is a report on a crime within the meaning of criminal procedure law? No, it is not!” the attorney general said.
Upon his election a year ago, Nikol Pashinyan declared that in the past, businessmen would take suitcases full of money to the former presidential residence, yet no criminal case has been instituted after this statement.