Trump orders to raise tariffs on China goods
Region:World News
Theme: Economics

The Office of the US Trade Representative, Robert Lighthizer, said in a statement on Friday that US President Donald Trump has requested introducing tariffs on another $300bn worth of Chinese goods, Russian News Agency TASS reported.

“Earlier today, at the direction of the President, the United States increased the level of tariffs from 10% to 25% on approximately $200 billion worth of Chinese imports,” the statement said. “The President also ordered us to begin the process of raising tariffs on essentially all remaining imports from China, which are valued at approximately $300 billion.”

The details regarding these tariffs will be made public on Monday.
