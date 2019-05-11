News
Armenia PM visiting Gegharkunik Province
Armenia PM visiting Gegharkunik Province
Region:Armenia
Theme: Economics


Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan is visiting Gegharkunik Province on Saturday to participate in the business investment programs’ forum, entitled “My Step for Gegharkunik Province.”

The event is held in the provincial capital of Gavar city.

The PM is accompanied by the Minister of Economic Development and Investments, Tigran Khachatryan, and some other officials.

Gegharkunik governor Gnel Sanosyan delivered opening remarks at the forum, and publicized the economic indicators that are recorded in the province.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
