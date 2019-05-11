Armenia PM visiting Gegharkunik Province

Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan is visiting Gegharkunik Province on Saturday to participate in the business investment programs’ forum, entitled “My Step for Gegharkunik Province.”
The event is held in the provincial capital of Gavar city.
The PM is accompanied by the Minister of Economic Development and Investments, Tigran Khachatryan, and some other officials.
Gegharkunik governor Gnel Sanosyan delivered opening remarks at the forum, and publicized the economic indicators that are recorded in the province.