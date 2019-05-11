Boy, 12, who suffered severe traumatic brain injury during football match, dies in Yerevan hospital

YEREVAN. – The 12-year-old boy, who was brought to a capital city Yerevan hospital with a severe traumatic brain injury (TBI) several days ago from Ashtarak city of Armenia, has died; his condition was very critical. The said hospital informed this to Armenian News-NEWS.am.
According to preliminary data, during a football match in Ashtarak, this boy had left the pitch to retrieve the ball from a nearby area. Health Minister Arsen Torosyan had written about this in a Facebook post.
But the boy had fallen on a reinforced concrete structure and sustained a severe penetrating TBI.
He underwent a surgery at the aforementioned Yerevan hospital, but his life could not be saved.