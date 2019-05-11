News
ՀայEngРусTür
Saturday
May 11
USD
482.17
EUR
541.62
RUB
7.4
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Saturday
May 11
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
482.17
EUR
541.62
RUB
7.4
Show news feed
Alexander Lapshin: Gegharkunik Province is one of Armenia’s most interesting regions
Alexander Lapshin: Gegharkunik Province is one of Armenia’s most interesting regions
Region:Armenia
Theme: Society

Gegharkunik Province is one of the most interesting regions of Armenia. Famous blogger Alexander Lapshin on Saturday noted this at the business forum which is held in the Gegharkunik provincial capital of Gavar city.

“Due to the existence of [Lake] Sevan as well as historical, spiritual and cultural monuments, the potential of the province is great,” he said, in particular.

Lapshin has been in Gegharkunik for two days already, and he is exploring the opportunities which this province has to offer.

In late 2016, Israeli, Russian, and Ukrainian citizen and blogger Alexander Lapshin was detained in Belarus, and based on his international arrest warrant by Azerbaijan. Baku had “blacklisted” him for visiting Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) without getting Azerbaijan’s “consent.”

Subsequently, Belarus extradited Lapshin to Azerbaijan, and a court in capital city Baku sentenced him to three years in prison.

But on September 11, 2017 Azerbaijan President Ilham Aliyev signed a decree on granting pardon to this blogger.

Lapshin left Azerbaijan on September 14 and went to Israel.

It turned out, however, that Alexander Lapshin had been close to committing suicide in the Baku prison.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն
Print
Read more:
All
ECHR awaits Azerbaijan authorities’ response to Alexander Lapshin case
The blogger had been imprisoned by Azerbaijan for visiting Karabakh, but later released…
 Blogger Lapshin intends to visit Armenian border villages
During the current visit to Armenia, he intends to visit Syunik and Meghri…
 Lapshin: Something will happen in Azerbaijan in coming years
“The country’s level is worse than in Armenia, although there are colossal oil revenues…
Alexander Lapshin case: ECHR starts communication procedure with Azerbaijan authorities
The blogger had been imprisoned by Azerbaijan for visiting Karabakh, but later released…
 Alexander Lapshin meets with Armenia President, in Washington
The blogger had been imprisoned by Azerbaijan for visiting Karabakh, but later released…
 Alexander Lapshin to address at UN, to speak on human rights violations in Azerbaijan
The blogger had been imprisoned by Baku for visiting Karabakh, but later released…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos