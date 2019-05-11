Alexander Lapshin: Gegharkunik Province is one of Armenia’s most interesting regions

Gegharkunik Province is one of the most interesting regions of Armenia. Famous blogger Alexander Lapshin on Saturday noted this at the business forum which is held in the Gegharkunik provincial capital of Gavar city.

“Due to the existence of [Lake] Sevan as well as historical, spiritual and cultural monuments, the potential of the province is great,” he said, in particular.

Lapshin has been in Gegharkunik for two days already, and he is exploring the opportunities which this province has to offer.

In late 2016, Israeli, Russian, and Ukrainian citizen and blogger Alexander Lapshin was detained in Belarus, and based on his international arrest warrant by Azerbaijan. Baku had “blacklisted” him for visiting Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) without getting Azerbaijan’s “consent.”

Subsequently, Belarus extradited Lapshin to Azerbaijan, and a court in capital city Baku sentenced him to three years in prison.

But on September 11, 2017 Azerbaijan President Ilham Aliyev signed a decree on granting pardon to this blogger.

Lapshin left Azerbaijan on September 14 and went to Israel.

It turned out, however, that Alexander Lapshin had been close to committing suicide in the Baku prison.