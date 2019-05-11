News
ՀայEngРусTür
Saturday
May 11
USD
482.17
EUR
541.62
RUB
7.4
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Saturday
May 11
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
482.17
EUR
541.62
RUB
7.4
Show news feed
Karabakh MOD: Azerbaijan army fired over 3,300 shots in passing week
Karabakh MOD: Azerbaijan army fired over 3,300 shots in passing week
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

STEPANAKERT. – The adversary violated the ceasefire at the zone of contact between the Karabakh and Azerbaijani opposing forces around 180 times, from May 5 to 11.

During this time the Azerbaijan armed forces fired more than 3,300 shots toward the military positions of the Republic of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh Republic/NKR), and with various-caliber rifle weapons, the Artsakh Ministry of Defense (MOD) informed.

But vanguard units of the Artsakh Defense Army primarily refrained from responding to the provocative actions of the adversary, and they took the steps needed to reliably safeguard their combat positions.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Armenia MOD: Positive dynamics in health condition of soldier wounded in Karabakh by Azerbaijan
He is still getting treatment at the Central Clinical Military Hospital in Yerevan…
 Armenia MOD: Soldier wounded in Karabakh by Azerbaijan still in very severe condition
The serviceman was wounded in the head…
 Azerbaijan fires over 3,000 shots last week
The vanguard units of the Artsakh Defense Army continue maintaining control in the frontline...
 Azerbaijan violates ceasefire 300 times past week
The Azerbaijan armed forces fired about 3,700 shots...
 Azerbaijani side violates ceasefire over 250 times past week
The Azerbaijan armed forces fired about 2,200 shots…
Karabakh MOD: Azerbaijan army fired over 2,000 shots in passing week
The Artsakh defense army, however, continues to dictate at the frontline…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos