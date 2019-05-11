Karabakh MOD: Azerbaijan army fired over 3,300 shots in passing week

STEPANAKERT. – The adversary violated the ceasefire at the zone of contact between the Karabakh and Azerbaijani opposing forces around 180 times, from May 5 to 11.
During this time the Azerbaijan armed forces fired more than 3,300 shots toward the military positions of the Republic of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh Republic/NKR), and with various-caliber rifle weapons, the Artsakh Ministry of Defense (MOD) informed.
But vanguard units of the Artsakh Defense Army primarily refrained from responding to the provocative actions of the adversary, and they took the steps needed to reliably safeguard their combat positions.