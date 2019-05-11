News
Baku urges Yerevan to constructive participation in Karabakh peace talks
Baku urges Yerevan to constructive participation in Karabakh peace talks
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

The Azerbaijani Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) has called on the Armenian side to have a constructive participation in the negotiations for resolving the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict as quickly as possible. Russian News Agency TASS reported this citing the Azerbaijan MFA statement on the 25th anniversary of signing the agreement on ceasefire in the Karabakh conflict zone.

As per this statement, Armenia should fulfill its international obligations and have constructive participation in the Nagorno-Karabakh peace process.

According to the statement, the ceasefire also envisages the withdrawal of the military force from the conflict zone, and not carrying out of activities that strengthen the “occupation” and hinder the return of internally displaced persons. 

Also the Azerbaijan MFA stated that the restoration of the country’s territorial integrity is the basis for the establishment of normal neighborly relations with Armenia, stable peace, and the ensuring of security in the region.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
