ANC ruling party wins parliamentary elections in South Africa

The ruling African National Congress Party (ANC) won the parliamentary elections in the country, gaining 57.51% of the vote, Reuters reported.
General elections, during which parliament and national government headed by the president are elected, were held in South Africa on Wednesday.
According to the data of the electoral commission, the opposition Democratic Alliance won 20.76% of the vote, the far-left party Fighters for Economic Freedom - 10.79%, and the Fat Party Inkata - 3.38%.
General elections are held in South Africa every five years. At the same time, voters do not vote for a specific candidate, but for a political party. The winning party will appoint its leader as president of the country. In addition to the election of a new government and parliament, provincial elections are also held in the country.