President hands high state awards to group of Karabakh War veterans (PHOTOS)

STEPANAKERT. – President of the Republic of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh Republic/NKR), Bako Sahakyan, on Saturday visited Kolkhozashen community of Martuni Region and attended the solemn opening of the memorial and museum commemorating the perished freedom-fighters.
Also, the President handed high state awards to a group of Karabakh War veterans for their services rendered to the Homeland, and delivered remarks, Central Information Department of the Office of the Artsakh President informed Armenian News-NEWS.am.
Sahakyan noted that the people of Kolkhozashen have always stood out by their patriotism and have actively been involved in the defense of the Homeland.
“Kolkhozashen is one of Artsakh’s ancient residences with diligence, modesty, and commitment to the Homeland, and home has always been inherent to the people of Kolkhozashen,” the Head of the State stressed in his remarks. “You have a solid ground to take pride in your residence.”
Also, he asserted that this memorial will become a site of pilgrimage, both for Kolkhozashen and all people of Artsakh.