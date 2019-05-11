Artsakh President receives representatives of United Church of Australia, Armenian Evangelical Society

On May 11, President of the Artsakh Republic Bako Sahakyan received a group of representatives of the United Church of Australia and the Armenian Evangelical Society of Australia, Artsakh President’s press service reported.
According to the sources, the issues of developing relations between Australia and Artsakh in the humanitarian sphere were discussed.
The President noted that Artsakh is interested in deepening and expanding ties with Australia, noting the importance of assistance and active participation of the United Church of Australia and the Armenian Evangelical Society of Australia in this matter.