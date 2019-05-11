Agenda of Armenian PM’s visit to Luxembourg and Brussels

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and his wife Anna Hakobyan will leave for the Grand Duchy of Luxembourg and Brussels on May 12-13.
During the visit, the Prime Minister will meet with the head of the Luxembourg Government Xavier Bettel.
The separate meeting between the prime ministers is scheduled, which will be followed in an expanded format.
A dinner will be given in honor of the Armenian Prime Minister on behalf of the Chair of the Chamber of Deputies of Luxembourg, after which the head of government will meet with members of the Chamber of Deputies of Luxembourg.
After that, the Prime Minister of Armenia will leave for Brussels. Nikol Pashinyan will take part in the official dinner dedicated to the Eastern Partnership, which will be given on behalf of the head of the European Council Donald Tusk.