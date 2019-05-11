Turkish ambassador to Bulgaria summoned to foreign ministry

The Bulgarian Foreign Ministry is surprised by the statement of the Turkish ambassador about the need to ensure the study of the Turkish language in Bulgaria.
The ambassador was summoned to the Foreign Ministry on May 13 for explanations, TASS report
The statement issued by foreign ministry says that “the ambassador’s statement looks discouraging,” since the Bulgarian government never prevented the free learning of foreign languages, and Turkish is studied in schools along with English, German, French, Chinese, Russian and other languages.
The foreign ministry emphasized that the statement by the ambassador of Turkey does not meet Bulgaria’s expectations about how our good-neighborly and partnership relations should develop.