South Korea to develop military robots by 2024

South Korea intends to equip its army with military robots that imitate animals, snakes, insects by 2024, Yonhap agency reported.
According to the source, “in its latest document that outlines blueprints for key defense technologies development, the Defense Acquisition Program Administration (DAPA) rolled out its plan to actively apply the so-called biomimetics to the military's future weapons systems.”
If it proceeds as planned, several kinds of biobots, which replicate humans and insects, are expected to be deployed as early as 2024.
"Biometric robots will be a game changer in future warfare, and related technologies are expected to bring about great ripple effects throughout the defense industry," agency spokesman Park Jeong-eun said.
According to him, their roles will range from search and rescue operations to reconnaissance.