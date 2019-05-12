New leaks over Motorola One Vision

New leaks have been revealed over the new Motorola One Vision smartphone, the announcement of which is scheduled for May 15, Gizmochina reported.
The source revealed the technical characteristics and design of the new smartphone.
“The Motorola One Vision was originally reported to be powered by the Exynos 9610 but a new report from Winfuture.de says the chipset is actually the Exynos 9609. This SoC is said to be an octa-core processor like the Exynos 9610 but with a lower clock speed – 2.2GHz against’s the 9610’s 2.3GHz. There is no official documentation on the SoC, so we can’t provide more details,” the source noted.
According to the source, the Motorola One Vision will have dual rear cameras made up of a 48MP primary camera with an f/1.7 aperture and optical image stabilization and a 5MP secondary sensor.
It is noteworthy that the Motorola smartphone has become the first mobile phone with 5G support.