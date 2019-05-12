Presidential elections kick off in Lithuania

About two thousand polling stations opened at 7 am local time on Sunday in Lithuania, Xinhua reported.
“The presidential election and two referendums kicked off in Lithuania Sunday with nine candidates running for the top position, including incumbent Prime Minister Saulius Skvernelis,” the source noted.
Of the 2.8 million Lithuanians, over 2.5 million have the right to vote. According to the agency, their number, due to the unfavorable demographic situation, decreased by 69 thousand compared to the last presidential elections of 2014.
Economist Gitanas Nauseda, former Finance Minister Ingrida Simonyte, and Skvernelis led the race.
To win, the candidate must collect over 50% of the vote. If none of the contenders on Sunday can do it, there will be a second round in two weeks.
Polling stations will close at 8pm. Preliminary results are expected to be known after midnight.