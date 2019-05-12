First masses after the Easter attacks held in Sri Lanka

The Catholic Church in Sri Lanka has held the first regular Sunday Mass after the Easter suicide bombings of churches and hotels killed over 250 people, Breaking News reported.
The first Catholic church in Sri Lanka to open after the tragedy was St. Sebastian's church in the city of Negombo, where hundreds of people were present during the service. On Sunday, the masses were held in all parts of the country in the presence of security personnel.
According to the new rules, parishioners are not allowed to carry bags with them, they are also required to present ID cards at the entrance. It is expected that in the near future, special committees will be formed at the temples, whose members will have to monitor security and identify suspicious persons.
On April 21, in various parts of Sri Lanka, a series of eight explosions thundered, killing, nearly 250-260 lives. ISIS claimed the responsibility for the incident.
According to the latest information from the Sri Lankan authorities, 42 foreigners are among the dead.
According to the Sir Lankan government, about 130-140 ISIS members are active in the island state. As chief of the police of the republic Chandana Wickramaratne reported earlier, all the alleged organizers and executors of the Easter explosions have been either detained or eliminated.