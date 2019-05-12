Armenia PM statement on Karabakh ceasefire agreement’s 25th anniversary

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan sent a statement on Karabakh ceasefire agreement’s 25th anniversary, Armenian Prime Minster’s press service reported.

The statement runs as follows:

“May 12, 2019 marks the Karabakh Ceasefire Agreement’s 25th anniversary.

An important document on the settlement of the conflict was signed by Azerbaijan’s Defense Minister Mamedrafi Mamedov on May 9, 1994, Armenia’s Defense Minister Serzh Sargsyan on May 10, and NKR Defense Army Commander Samvel Babayan on May 11.

The written ceasefire agreement came into force at midnight on May 12, 1994. During these years, the Armenian side has always been committed and will continue to adhere to the implementation of that important agreement.

A quarter century has elapsed ever since, but, unfortunately, it never turned into a lasting peace. Highlighting the importance of preparing our peoples for a peaceful settlement of the conflict, I wish to once again stress that the settlement scenario should be acceptable to all three parties - the peoples of Armenia, Artsakh and Azerbaijan.

Objective negotiations and results are possible only if Artsakh is engaged in the process that will ultimately determine its status and provide security guarantees for the people living there.

We are convinced that a trilateral agreement is just the real basis on which a lasting peace and cooperation can be built.

I would like to underscore that as Prime Minister of the Republic of Armenia, I am ready to guarantee that Armenia will continue to adhere to the ceasefire agreement and make efforts to resolve the issue and achieve peace in the region and continue to be the guarantor of Nagorno-Karabakh’s security.

Continued observance of the ceasefire and dialogue are probably the most important tools for resolving the problem. It is necessary to refrain from steps that can foster hate speech, intolerance and tensions.

There is no nation in the world reluctant to peace; there is no parent who does not want clear and cloudless skies for his or her child standing on the border.

Convinced that the Armenian and Azeri peoples deserve peace and progress, I am hereby urging all of us to contribute to these objectives.”