Over 5,500 people deported from Germany in first quarter of 2019

In the first quarter of 2019, 5,613 people were deported from Germany, DW reported.
Most migrants were sent to Italy, Albania and Georgia. At the same time, about 400 people were deported to the countries of the Maghreb. For the same period of 2018, 6,235 people were expelled from Germany, and almost 24,000 for the entire last year.
An expert on the internal affairs of the Left Party parliamentary faction, Ulla Jelpke, criticized the practice of expulsion. According to her, the number of deportees is at an alarmingly high level compared to the previous year.
She determines that migrants must apply for asylum in the country where they first crossed the EU border.
Meanwhile, the number of illegal migrants arriving in the EU has been decreasing in recent years. Thus, in 2018, the European Agency for the Protection of External Borders registered 150,114 illegal crossings of EU borders. This is 27 percent less than a year earlier.