3 injured as bus from Armenia overturns in Russia

Three people have been injured as the bus, which was traveling from Armenia to Omsk, overturned on the highway in the Russian Stavropol region, TASS reported referring to the press service of the Main Directorate of the Ministry of Emergency Situations in the region.

According to the source, the accident took place on Sunday morning when Nissan Elgrand bus, which has been carrying eight people, overturned on the right side amid wheel damage.

The injured were hospitalized. The representatives of the emergency services work at the scene.

Another five passengers will be taken to Omsk by the new car, which had drove out of Armenia.