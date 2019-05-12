Israeli PM: Site set for new town on Golan Heights to be named after Trump

The Israeli authorities have picked up a place in the Golan Heights for the construction of the village, which will be named in honor of the US President Donald Trump, said Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.
His remark came after announcing his intention to do so less than three weeks ago in honor of the US president’s decision to recognize Israeli sovereignty over the northern territory.
“I promised that we would establish a community named after President Trump,” Netanyahu added. “I am informing you that we have already located a spot in the Golan where that new community will be established, and that the process has begun.
The Prime Minister added that decisions related to the establishment of a new settlement will be submitted for approval by the new cabinet, which he intends to form after winning the April elections.
The Golan Heights is a disputable territory in the Middle East the biggest part of which is controlled by Israel, while the eastern part by Syria. Just as Israel, Syria considers the Golan Heights a part of its territory. From 1944 to 1967 the Golan Heights were a part of the Syrian province of Quneitra. Two thirds of the territory was seized by Israel during the Six-Day war in June 1976.