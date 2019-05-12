Iran’s President urges internal solidarity amid full-scale economic, political war

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani urged internal solidarity in the face of full-scale eco-political war, which is being conducted against the country in the form of unprecedented political and economic pressure, Tasnim reported.
Speaking on Saturday in front of a number of political activists in Tehran, Rouhani said that Iran needs unity and cohesion during times of increased political and economic pressure.
The president noted that the current wave of pressure is even heavier than that experienced by Iran during the Iraq war in the 1980s.
At that time, we had no problems with banks, oil sales, exports and imports, and the only ban imposed on us was an arms embargo, he added.
At the same time, the Iranian president stressed that, nonetheless, external pressure will never force the Iranian people to surrender as according to him, capitulation is not consistent with Iranian culture and religion.