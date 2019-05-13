CDU denies rumors of Merkel’s early resignation

The chair of the Christian Democratic Union (CDU), Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer, has denied that Angela Merkel can leave the post of the German Chancellor ahead of schedule and hand over her powers, the head of the German conservatives said in an interview with the newspaper Welt am Sonntag, published on Sunday.

According to her, the Chancellor and the Government have been elected for the entire legislative period, and citizens rightly expect them to take seriously the responsibilities that flow from these elections, TASS reported.

According to the CDU leader, the party intends to present its new election program by the fall of 2020 and in the autumn of the same year decide on the candidate for chancellor.

Earlier it became known that Kramp-Karrenbauer appointed an extraordinary meeting of the party leadership for June 2-3. The official agenda is a discussion of tax issues. At the same time, there were rumors about the likelihood of early elections to the Bundestag, which would mean Merkel’s early resignation as chancellor. Allegedly, this is what the conservatives will discuss at the meeting.

A week before the meeting of the CDU leadership, elections to the European Parliament will take place, as well as parliamentary elections in the German federal state of Bremen. It is not excluded that the Social Democratic Party of Germany will suffer losses there as well. In theory, one of the possible defensive reactions of the Social Democrats is an early exit from the current German government. In this case, new elections will be scheduled for the Bundestag.

At the end of 2018, Angela Merkel resigned from the chair of the CDU, but remained the chancellor. According to her, she is going to finalize the fourth term to the end - until 2021. She does not intend to nominate her candidacy anymore. Her successor is Kramp-Karrenbauer.